State Street Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,233,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,058,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.78. 387,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,865. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.