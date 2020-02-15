State Street Corp Has $1.23 Billion Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,232,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,497,000 after buying an additional 141,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,162,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.61. The stock had a trading volume of 425,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,993. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $294.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.80.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

