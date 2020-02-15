State Street Corp Has $1.35 Billion Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $1,349,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,258 shares of company stock valued at $26,471,475. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $147.23. 616,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,322. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $147.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

