State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,194,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

