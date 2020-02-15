State Street Corp Purchases 13,679 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,881,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,446,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.55. 940,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $102.69 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

