State Street Corp Purchases 287,303 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,157,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 134,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,089. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.