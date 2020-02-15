State Street Corp Sells 83,223 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,223 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,025,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

