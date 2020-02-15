Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,108 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amcor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 5,678,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.