Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.