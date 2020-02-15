Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

ABT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,360. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

