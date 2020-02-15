Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $103.25. 1,674,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.