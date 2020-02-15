Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $227.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.64. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

