Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,924,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,596 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.21. 12,238,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,742,360. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

