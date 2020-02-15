Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 3,149,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

