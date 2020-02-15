Stephens Increases Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $33.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Redfin has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,600. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

