Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,289 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 329,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.33. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

