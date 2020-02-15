Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

KEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,350,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,395. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

