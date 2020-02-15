Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 285,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,775,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,630. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

