Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $157,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $203,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.88. 378,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,138. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

