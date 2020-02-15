Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 10,562 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after buying an additional 221,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,782. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

