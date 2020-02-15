Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 521 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,197,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,889,000 after acquiring an additional 122,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,639,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,978,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.