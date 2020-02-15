Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $660,000 Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zynga by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 569.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,332,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,991 shares of company stock worth $7,804,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

