Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,036,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,206,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 391,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.