STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.60 ($0.42) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.42), 245,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

STH CRS Elect ENGNR Company Profile (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

