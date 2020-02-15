Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Avangrid by 7.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. 304,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,078. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.