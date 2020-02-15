Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 1,141,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

