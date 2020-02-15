Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

