Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BMC Stock worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 150,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.93. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

