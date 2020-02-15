Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Steelcase by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 398,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,262. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

