Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kaman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

