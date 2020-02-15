Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 451,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

