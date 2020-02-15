Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $112,000. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.