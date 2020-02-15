Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,599 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $56.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

