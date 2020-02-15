Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.90 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

