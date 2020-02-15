Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of New Senior Investment Group worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.83. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

