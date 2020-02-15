Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $949,000 Investment in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,459,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of PVG opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

