Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 78.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 97,645 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 189.2% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,590 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,136 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:DCP opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

