Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,096,585 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of M opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

