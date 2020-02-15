Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200,294 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

