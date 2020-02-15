Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $11,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 281,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. G.Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE AA opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.