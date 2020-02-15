Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

INN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 445,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,036. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 597,473 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $5,328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,311 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

