Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.