SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 384,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

