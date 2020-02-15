Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.28, approximately 1,096,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 406,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

