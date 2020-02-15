SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 10.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.94, 9,526,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 3,301,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

