Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $1.11. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $21.42. 2,073,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,460 shares of company stock worth $8,893,518. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

