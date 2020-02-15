Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $75,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

