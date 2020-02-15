Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $70,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,827 shares of company stock worth $8,003,783 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,535. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

