Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $82,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UDR by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,232,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after purchasing an additional 199,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,782,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.32. 2,099,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,533. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.