Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $69,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,522,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,717,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 576,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,604. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

